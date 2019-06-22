Third Lady’s Island shooting suspect turns himself in

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Dequarious Major turned himself into police early Saturday morning.

Police say Major was arrested on warrants for three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon.

Major is the third suspect arrested in connection with the Lady’s Island shooting police say left one man dead and other man hurt.

Major is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at (843) 255-3418.