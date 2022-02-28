Children born in summer or autumn grow up to be taller and heavier because their mothers were exposed to more sunlight during pregnancy, researchers claim.

After looking at the relationship between birth month and height, researchers in China claim a key factor is Vitamin D, which aids bone growth and is created by our bodies after exposure to sunshine.

The scientists said it’s important ‘in the late fetal period and after the birth of the infant.’ A mother who enters the third trimester – from week 27 – in the spring or summer would therefore naturally receive more exposure to sunlight, and her baby, born three months later, would also see the effect of longer and sunnier days and have a significantly lower risk of short stature.

The researchers in Hunan province looked at nearly 500 children of both genders aged from two to 14. They compared the birth dates of those classified as being of ‘short stature’ and found almost 40 percent had low levels of Vitamin D.

The tallest and heaviest were born in June, July or August, followed by those in the fall months of September, October and November.

The experts said the amount of Vitamin D passed on in breast milk was relatively low and did not fully meet the growth and developmental needs of the child.

Conclusion?

The researchers think pregnant mothers and postnatal infants take adequate intensity and sufficient hours of sunlight.

It may seem like a crazy study, but it’s been looked at before.

Professor Ken Ong, from the Department of Pediatrics at Cambridge University, agrees. He did a similar study on 450,000 people back in 2015.

He also found that summer-born children were stronger and taller because of the role of Vitamin D.

