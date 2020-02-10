Savannah Then and Now: Union Station

Photos: Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah looks much different than it did when it was founded back in 1733. WSAV is taking a closer look at some of the city’s most iconic locations and how they’ve changed over time.

This week, we’re showcasing Savannah’s Union Station.

Union Station was a grand passenger train station that was built around 1900. It sat on what was then W. Broad Street and is now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The station featured Spanish Renaissance and Elizabethan styles with a massive octagonal rotunda inside.

Luciana Spracher, Municipal Archives Director for the City of Savannah, says W. Broad Street around Union Station was an extremely active, commercial area. In the early 1900’s, it was buzzing with activity, similar to Broughton Street today.

By the 1960’s, Union Station was facing multiple issues. The train companies wanted to rebuild parts of the station to allow trains to come in more smoothly. The City also wanted to bring the interstate in closer and revive the area.

“You had all these things sort of collide at the same time,” Spracher said.

Atlantic Coast Line Railroad, Union Station, Savannah, Ga, C. 1937. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Atlantic Coast Line Union Station, interior, Savannah, Ga, C. June 17, 1937. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Interior of Union Station, Waiting Area, Savannah, Ga. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Railroad Station. MS 1361, Georgia Historical Society Collection of Photographs. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Red Cross Canteen at Central of Georgia Station, Savannah, Ga, C. 1943. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Savannah Railroad Station, Union Station, Savannah, Ga. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Seaboard Air Line Railway, Burlington Zephyr, Savannah, Ga surrounded by crowd, C. 1931. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Seaboard Air Line Railway, Burlington Zephyr, Savannah, Ga, C. 1931. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Union Station interior, Savannah, Ga., C. 1950. MS 1361, Georgia Historical Society Collection of Photographs. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Union Station, Savannah, Ga., C. 1950. MS 1361, Georgia Historical Society Collection of Photographs. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

WWI Red Cross Workers at Union Station, Savannah, Ga, C. 1917. MS 1374. Edward Girard Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Union Station ended up being torn down, and the I-16 flyover took its place. Savannah Station, the Amtrak station, was built on Seaboard Coastline Drive in 1962.

Spracher says the I-16 flyover created not just a visual barrier, but also a physical divide of both the street and the community in the area.

“To me, it’s really our worst loss, because we could really use a building like that as an anchor off of MLK for revitalization purposes,” Spracher said. “This whole change happened in an instant. It really changed the whole community.”

