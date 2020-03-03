Savannah Then and Now: City Market

Photos: Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah looks much different than it did when it was founded back in 1733. WSAV is taking a closer look at some of the city’s most iconic locations and how they’ve changed over time.

This week, we’re exploring Savannah’s City Market. The original City Market served as a market for food, livestock and more, in the colonial period.

Municipal Archives Director for the City of Savannah Luciana Spracher says City Market was originally at Ellis Square and consisted of three buildings, including a big wooden building that wrapped around the square.

“It’s been active and stinky and smelly and wonderful,” Spracher said. “It’s where all this activity comes together and merges.”

Album “Scenes in Savannah, Ga.” Showing shoppers along Congress Street by City Market. James S. Silva family papers, 1888-1953. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

City Market interior with stalls, Savannah, Ga. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

“Old City Market”- Album “Scenes in Savannah, Ga.” Showing City Market, built in 1872 and demolished in 1954, Vendors can be seen loading and unloading carts. James S. Silva family papers, 1888-1953. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

City Market, Smith Bros., Savannah, Ga. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Album “Scenes in Savannah, Ga.” Showing an African American woman and girl at City Market. James S. Silva family papers, 1888-1953. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Butchers in City Market, Savannah, Ga. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

City Market in Savannah, looking north from the corner of Barnard and Congress streets. MS 1361, Georgia Historical Society Collection of Photographs. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

City Market interior with stalls, Savannah, Ga. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Album “Scenes in Savannah, Ga.” Showing shoppers at City Market. James S. Silva family papers, 1888-1953. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

City Market Superstructure, 1870-1954. MS 1361, Georgia Historical Society Collection of Photographs. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

City Market: Meddin Brothers meat counter, Savannah, Ga. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

City Market interiors, Savannah, Ga. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

City Market, looking north on Barnard Street. MS 1361, Georgia Historical Society Collection of Photographs. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Meat Market selling Walter H. Mclean Meat, Savannah, Ga. MS 1360. Foltz Photography Studio Photographs Collection, Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

City Market, looking west on to Congress Street. MS 1361, Georgia Historical Society Collection of Photographs. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

City Market, Savannah, C. 1912. MS 1516. Harry V. Mitchell Photographs Collection. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Savannah City Market, prior to 1870. MS 1361, Georgia Historical Society Collection of Photographs. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

Vendors at City Market- Album “Scenes in Savannah, Ga.” Showing shoppers at City Market. James S. Silva family papers, 1888-1953. Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

City Market saw some changes when the main building was erected in 1876, but saw major changes in 1954 when the building was torn down and replaced with a parking area. Spracher says Savannah citizens felt a sense of loss when the building was torn down, feeling like they were “losing a gem.”

She says the community even held a grand ball inside just before the building’s last day standing.

Spracher says tearing the main building down was a turning point for City Market and Ellis Square. In 2007, the revitalization of City Market began, turning it into the public space many know today.

City Market is now a hot spot full of art galleries, restaurants, bars and specialty retail shops. Live music fills the air almost every night.

Though City Market is different now and is a bit of a tourist attraction, Spracher says it still serves its original purpose in a way.

“It is a market where people come together to give and take and share these goods,” she said.

Spracher says the destruction of the original City Market, along with other iconic buildings including the original DeSoto Hotel, were pivotal moments that pushed the preservation movement in Savannah.

We want to hear from you! Send WSAV your Then and Now ideas and historic photos of Savannah to digital@wsav.com.