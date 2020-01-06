Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Black History Month
Your Local Election HQ
All Politics Are Local
Consumer Reports
Buddy Check 3
WSAV Ahora
Vaping Unveiled
Our Changing Climate
Washington
National News
International News
Education
Health News
Entertainment News
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
Storm Team 3 NOW
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Live Cams
Our Changing Climate
Weather She Wrote Blog
Hurricane Central
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Marine and Tides
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Report a Closing
Closings Alert Sign Up
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV NOW
Sports
Local Sports
WSAV Sports NOW Podcast & More
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Border Bowl
College Sports
Countdown to Daytona
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Pro Football Challenge
Built Ford Tough Fans
Top Stories
Blitz Border Bowl: The big names
Top Stories
WSAV reveals 2020 Blitz Border Bowl rosters for Team Coastal Empire, Team Lowcountry
Tom Kleinlein resigns, players and students react
Georgia Southern University Athletics Director, Tom Kleinlein resigns
Eagles top Coastal Carolina, Move to 3-0 in Sun Belt play
Features
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side with Tate Law Group
Music In Our Schools
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Holiday Hope
Home for the Holidays
Community Corner
Fitness and You
Jensen’s Pet Corner
WSAV Photographer Showcase
Photo Galleries
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Search
Search
Search
Then and Now
Savannah Then and Now: Broughton Street
Trending Stories
Savannah Then and Now: Broughton Street
SPD investigating armed robbery at Red & White grocery store Saturday night
Borden Dairy Co. files for bankruptcy
All Politics Are Local: Local implications of Iran airstrike and the 2020 Congressional agenda
Weather