The youngest generation takes center stage during Bluffton MLK event

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – In Bluffton, dozens of people came out to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s words and legacy.

And the youngest generation took center stage at the event.

Kids from St John the Baptist Church using puppets and music to get the point across, and keep the “dream” alive.

“For this generation, if we don’t leave a legacy, if we don’t train them and we don’t keep the story going then they won’t remember what we all had to go through,” explains Rev Gwendolyn Green, Pastor, St John the Baptist Church in Bluffton. “What Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr went through to make this day a reality.”

“It’s very important to make sure we remember what happened so we don’t make the same mistakes that other people did,” said Xavier Copeland.

13-year-old Xavier Copeland stood tall in front of the crowd at the May River Theatre, reading his own speech about why Dr. King’s message resonated with him.

“Don’t look at how people look, pay attention to how they are. get to know somebody,” said Copeland.

Naomi Campbell is quickly becoming someone to know. A 5th grader who believes her generation needs to step up.

“You really have to tell people that you can always do something to change your community and if you see something wrong you should do something about it,” said Naomi Campbell.

The program then went to the streets. Kids of all ages march proudly.

“There are so many leaders that are this age,” said Lisa Sulka, Bluffton Mayor. “And they have learned over the decades from my generation to them, that speaking up is ok.”

Marching through the streets, smiling and representing a generation that is starting to understand why Dr King’s legacy was important then, and their work is still important now.

“If you are a young person and you start to change and you keep doing that your entire life that a huge accomplishment,” said Campbell.

The entire event finished with food and a community celebration at Oyster Factory Park.

More than 100 people attended or marched during today’s festivities.