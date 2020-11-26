The show must go on: Hilton Head Prep kicks off annual ‘Fall Spectacular’ through virtual cabaret

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – One Lowcountry school found a way for their show to go on through a virtual cabaret.

Hilton Head Preparatory School staff say they had to get creative when the pandemic threatened their annual ‘”Fall Spectacular” show.

Staff decided to record student performances using drones and steady cameras to create a safe show for everyone to see online, titled the “Fall Spectacular – 2020 Virtual Cabaret”.

The students, from second to 12th grade, also got help from some Broadway stars to prepare them for this digital theater experience.

Steve Blanchard (The Three Musketeers, Camelot, Beauty and the Beast, Newsies), Alexa de Barr (West Side Story), Meredith Inglesby ’92(Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Newsies), Nic Thompson (Mary Poppins), and Stephanie Torns (Wicked, Waitress) lead virtual master classes for the students.

Patti Mauer, the Artistic and Performing Arts Director, said she’s so proud of her students for stepping up to the challenge.

“We have second graders up to seniors and I am super proud of the fact they all took care of each other,” said Mauer. “We made sure they were separated as they were filming it. Giving them the freedom to explore and be themselves. I watched them all grow and blossom.”

The show is free to watch, but donations are encouraged. Get your tickets to watch the show here.