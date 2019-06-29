The Savannah firefighter who saved someone at a Bananas game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You will usually find Advanced Firefighter (AFF) Joseph Alamillo in the back seat of an engine.

Alamillo has been with Savannah Fire Rescue for three years and says he is still excited to go to work every day.

“I’m one of the guys who grabs the hose,” he said. “I grab the tools. Go inside buildings to put out the fires.”

Many would all him a hero when when he is on the job. And now, many call him a hero off the job, too.

One week ago, he says he was enjoying a Savannah Bananas game with his fiance when she spotted a man slumped over his chair.

“I saw he was unconscious,” said Alamillo. “Not responding. No pulse. No breaths.”

Alamillo says he and a few nurses — who also happened to be sitting nearby — jumped into action. They gave the man CPR until he regained consciousness.

One week later, newly appointed Fire Chief Derik Minard honored Alamillo for his quick thinking.

“Having all those people there and clapping, it was breathtaking and it was an honor to be there,” said Alamillo.

Despite the standing ovation, Alamillo is still humble. And he laughs when his friends call him by his new nickname: Golden Boy.

“Once you take the oath of a firefighter, you’re a firefighter 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said.