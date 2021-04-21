The Salvation Army of Savannah to celebrate third anniversary of family boutique store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to a celebration of The Salvation Army Boutique Family Store’s third anniversary Wednesday, April 21. Major Paul Egan and leaders from the Women’s Auxiliary will make short presentations and graduates from TSA’s rehabilitation programs will be in attendance.

The boutique will be having sales and door prizes through the weekend. Since the boutique’s grand re-opening by the Women’s Auxiliary in 2018, the store has undergone major renovation and raised over $450,000 to support programs like the drug and alcohol rehabilitation program as well as other various projects throughout the year.

The Women’s Auxiliary is a civic group of over 100 community-minded women who want to make a difference in Savannah, GA, and the surrounding counties by raising awareness and funds to expand the amount and quality of help that is given by The Salvation Army of Savannah.

If you are unable to attend and wish to make a monetary donation, you can do so by clicking here.