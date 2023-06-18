SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum is normally closed to the public on Sundays, but Executive Director, Vaughnette Goode-Walker opened the museum to celebrate two important people and the impact they made right here in the Hostess City.

The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum opened its doors for a special Juneteenth and Father’s Day celebration. And, one of the people remembered on this day is the man who is named after the museum.

“We have our Father’s Day/ Juneteenth celebration here at the Ralph Mark Gilbert. Today, because first of all Father’s Day, we honor the father of the Savannah civil rights movement Dr. Ralph Mark Gilbert who came to Savannah in the 1930s with his passion plays and eventually becomes the 13th pastor of the First African Baptist church which is why we’ve opened to the public today,” Goode-Walker said.

The museum also honored his wife–Eloria Gilbert and the impact she made during the civil rights movement in Savannah. And, as visitors toured the place, they were in awe of all the historic moments that happened there.

Robert Hicks, a longtime resident, reflects on why more people should visit this museum.

Hick said, “It just takes you back and it really makes you appreciate what these people have done, the black people have done, not only the black, it was some white as well that helped us get this far and it’s very educational and it’s a lot of stuff here that I didn’t know and I can see, and I could stay in here for hours.”

Executive Director Vaughnette Goode-Walker says she hopes to continue events like these so folks can continue to learn about the key men and women that shaped Savannah’s history.

“My thing about Juneteenth is freedom anywhere is freedom everywhere, so that’s why we celebrate, we join in this—I’ve been celebrating here in Savannah, a former Juneteenth celebration for the past 16 years and plan to continue them into future,” Goode-Walker said.

if you would like to visit the ralph mark gilbert civil rights click here for more information.