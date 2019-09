ST. SIMONS ISLAND (AP) - A Coast Guard officer says it could take "weeks, if not months" to remove a cargo ship that overturned while heading to sea from a port on the Georgia coast.

Coast Guard Cmdr. Norm Witt told news reporters Tuesday that marine salvage experts are working on a plan to remove the 656-foot long Golden Ray from St. Simons Sound near the Port of Brunswick. When asked how that would be done, he said: "We don't have all the answers right now."