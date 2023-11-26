SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Savannah boutique experiences Small Business Saturday for the first time since opening its doors in September.

Right on the corner of East Broad Street sits The Fancy Pheasant, a gift boutique that has an endless number of items to choose from.

“So, we’ve got any kind of gift you can imagine,” Kristen Harkleroad, the boutique owner said. “From artwork to gourmet foods, a bunch of local stuff, body care, really great candles and all the things.”

With the holiday season in full swing, some may say these are the perfect gifts for your loved ones. Harkleroad told News 3, Small Business Saturday is also a perfect time to support local businesses.

“Small Business Saturday is just a big deal,” she continued. “It’s a really big deal for small businesses in our community. It’s just a really special day where everyone comes out to support the small businesses that set Savannah apart.”

Harkleroad said there is a unique characteristic about her boutique that will not only benefit them but also their fellow neighbors.

“When you shop at The Fancy Pheasant, you’re not just supporting our small business,” she explained. “We have about 40 local Savannah companies that we also carry, so you’re supporting lots of small businesses as well.”

Even though Cyber Monday is just around the corner, drawing people to shop their favorite stores with a tap of a finger, Harkleroad wants the community to remember one thing.

“It’s really important to remember everything your small businesses do for the community,” concluded Harkleroad. “You’re keeping your money in the community. You’re supporting the people that live, work, and spend money here. It’s really easy to click a button online, but we just have to get in the mindset and remember how important it is to our small businesses to get out, shop, and spread the word about them.”