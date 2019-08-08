The cost of pet medical care, do you need insurance?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Katie Nowland sees her favorite kind of patients about ten times a day. Most have four legs. The Savannah veterinarian says pets need a variety of services from preventative care to the more emergency type care required after an accident or the discovery of illness.

The cost of services however can take a lot of pet owners by surprise. That’s why Dr. Nowland says more of her pet owners are either buying or at least inquiring about how to buy pet insurance.

“I definitely think we’re getting more people who are interested in pet insurance absolutely,” she told me. “There’s a lot of different kinds of coverages out there so there are coverages for preventative care but they also have coverage for accident and illness. So, if there is some sort of emergency it takes a lot of that pressure off of decision making.”

“I feel like a lot of times more often than not we see most pets are considered part of the family,” says Dr. Nowland.

Still, pet owners can be put in a tough spot. They may love their animals but can they pay hundreds (or even thousands) for medical care for a pet?

Insurance, according to many vets, can provide some peace of mind especially for a big expense that a pet owner may not have been able to anticipate.

One thing to consider: pet insurance does not work quite like human medical insurance. You can pick certain coverage possibly negotiate the cost of deductibles just like your own medical insurance. However, in the case of pet insurance, you still pay the vet bill in full yourself and then you have to file for reimbursement from the insurance company.

Dr. Nowland says from talking with her own pet owners, the cost can vary. “It depends on the situation, the pet, the age, what you’re looking for as far as policy is concerned,” she says. “I know there are some companies out there that will kind of let you choose your deductible versus your premiums.”

Some companies advertise the cost for as little as $35 month but again, you would have to pick the coverage.

Many vets may have information on companies that sell pet insurance and you can also check online.