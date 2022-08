SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A small group of Savannah citizens came out Saturday morning to remember the birthday and advocate for the renaming of Calhoun Square for local civil rights icon Susan King Taylor who would have been 174 years old today.

The group met at the African American monument on River Street to remember the Civil War nurse and educator and to push for the renaming of Calhoun square which, according to District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett, will become a reality.