POOLER, G.A. (WSAV) — Giving back is one of the best ways to celebrate the holiday season and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office did just that!

A bunch of happy children packed the shopping plaza in Pooler to be given the perfect just in time for the holiday season.

One shopper, Aulani Jzar was happy to be among her family and friends on this special day.

Jzar said, “I’m very excited cause I get to spend time with friends, family, stuff like that”.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Operation Kid Forward to host the Shopping with the Sheriff event to give 40 kids in need, 100 dollars to buy whatever their hearts desired.

Gary Taylor, Chief Deputy of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says he loves to give back to the community whenever he can.

Taylor said, “Partnering with operation kid forward it gives us the opportunity to give in many ways. You know, just interact with the community, and be out here with these young girls and young boys that doesn’t have the means or the resources for the Happy Holidays and Christmas that they deserve, um it gives us great, great feeling and we love the opportunity to come out here and make it happen for them”.

At this time, the need is greater than ever before, and Sheriff John T. Wilcher says helping someone in need during the holidays can really brighten someone’s day.

“It’s a great thing to be able to help people at Christmas time, you know a lot of people can’t afford stuff for their kids and things so we look forward to helping people,” said Sheriff Wilcher.

And County Commissioner, Aaron Whitely says if you have the means to give back, take the opportunity to do so because it can go a long way.

“It is very imperative for us who have to share because, at the end of the day, we’re all people, we all want the same things, we all want to have great times with our family and spend time with our loved ones, do things that bring pleasure to us, so, if we can have it, we’re blessed we should share that with others,” Whitely said.

The kids also went home with a new bike.