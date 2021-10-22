CDC expands eligibility for booster shots to include Moderna, J&J vaccines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Centers for Disease Control is expanding booster shot eligibility to include the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

“The only vaccine that was approved for a booster was Pfizer and there was still a lot of people who were vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, so a lot of folks have been asking that question, you know, ‘what about me’. So by having this booster approved for the various vaccines it now opens up many more options for folks who are seeking a booster shot,” says Chatham County Health Advisor, Dr. Chris Rustin.

Now that booster shots are recommended for all three COVID-19 vaccines, those who are eligible have the option to mix and match.

“What that means is if a person has a preference for the booster shot that they want, for example if they received a Pfizer primary series but they want the Moderna booster, that is allowed now,” says Rustin.

To receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster, you must have been vaccinated for six-months and be 65-years or older. Those who are over 18 and live in a long-term care setting, have underlying medical conditions or work in a high-risk setting such as a hospital, are also eligible.

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you must be 18 years or older and have been vaccinated for at least two months to receive a booster shot.

If you are considering mixing and matching your shots, Rustin says you should know this —

“All of the vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness, deaths and hospitalizations, they’re all very effective,” says Rustin, “it is recommended that you consider sticking with the same vaccine, but it’s not required anymore. So as people do their research they may think ‘you know what I want to try a different vaccine for my booster'”.

The Chatham County Health Department will be offering all three vaccine boosters starting Tuesday. For more information about booster shots in Chatham County CLICK HERE.