The case against one of Dj Fields accused killers faces a judge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The case against one of the suspects in a Bluffton high student’s killing took the next step toward a trial today.

After an hour and a half of testimony, a Beaufort County Magistrate Court Judge found probable cause to bind the case against Ty Chaneyfield up to General Sessions court.

18-year-old Chaneyfield and 19-year-old Jimmie Green are both facing murder charges in connection with the killing of DJ Fields.

Fields was shot and killed while driving in his car along Bluffton Parkway on March 5th.

Two other people, Shayniah and Jayden Void are facing accessory charges for their role in the murder.

According to investigators and the initial warrant, the pair are accused of “tipping off” the suspects to the car’s location that night.

It later turned out according to investigators, who said it again Friday according to the Island Packet, to be the wrong car, possibly with people inside, including DJ, that was not the intended targets.

Both Jayden and Shayniah Void were supposed to have preliminary hearings Friday morning as well, but their attorney asked to delay that until later this month.

Jimmie Green has been appointed a public defender in the case. His hearing is expected to take place later this month.