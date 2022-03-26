SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University has partnered with The Blood Connection(TBC) for the first time to host a blood drive.

The blood drive will be held on Mar. 28 near the King Frazier Student Center located at 3219 College St. in the Kennedy parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Each blood donor will receive a $10 eGift card and an HBCU blood donor t-shirt, while supplies last.

All blood products collected by TBC are tested and delivered to local hospitals.

“Savannah State University is happy to be partnering with The Blood Connection for our blood drive on March 28th. We are excited about helping The Blood Connection save lives,” says Jacqueline Awe, Director of the Department of Student Development at Savannah State University.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, click here.