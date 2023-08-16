AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been 14 years since Augusta native, Quinton Aaron, played ‘Michael Oher’ in one of the biggest films of 2009.

“It was one of those movies where you don’t really think about the success of it because you’re riding that train and it’s exciting,” said Quinton Aaron, played Michael Oher in ‘The Blind Side’.

And now “The Blind Side” is back in the spotlight. Oher filing a lawsuit this week against the Tuohy family who took him in when he was a teenager. The lawsuit claims Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy lied to him to get him to sign papers that made them his conservators, and then represented themselves as his adoptive parents. It also asks for the conservatorship to end and a full account of money earned of the usage of his name and story.

Aaron tells NewsChannel 6’s Barclay Bishop he was shocked when he heard the allegations.

“Much like everyone else on the outside looking in, I assumed that they were a big, happy family,” said Aaron.

At the time of filming, Aaron said Oher was focused on preparing for the NFL and never said anything to him about how he was being portrayed. Aaron said he was simply playing the role he had been hired for.

“At first I took it as a shot to my performance, but then I thought about it from his perspective. It was about the story, how it was being told. You know, he was a natural born athlete. The movie portrayed it like he needed to learn how to play the game of football, when that wasn’t the case,” said Aaron.

As the controversy continues to unfold some are even calling for Sandra Bullock, who played Leigh Anne Tuohy, to lose her Oscar.

“She did her job, she got awarded for her job. She had nothing to do with what’s being said about the allegations, that’s why her name isn’t being brought up in the lawsuit,” said Aaron.

As the back and forth continues to play out Aaron says he’s still proud of his role with “The Blind Side”, knowing it’s already made a difference for so many people.

“I hope this doesn’t tarnish the, how do you say it? The legacy that the film has provided for so many people. You know, it was a big uplifting movement to so many people,” said Aaron.

So what is Quinton Aaron up to now? He’s recently put out his debut album “Lead with Love”.

Learn more and hear his new music HERE