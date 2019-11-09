LIVE BLOG: The Battle at Bryant-Denny

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Ready for the biggest game of the season? Eight years after the game of the century, we may crown a new king of college football.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers are facing off at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CST. The first College Football Playoff poll ranks Alabama at No. 3 and LSU at No. 2, both teams coming into the games without a loss this season.

With President Trump among the attendees, security is heightened. This is the third sports event he’s been to in the last three weeks, but it’s the first time a sitting president has ever visited Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Nick Saban spent five years at LSU before leaving for the Dolphins in 2004, becoming the Tide head coach after that. In August, LSU and Scott Woodward took a bit of a shot at Saban for leaving the Tigers. Since being at Bama, Saban has been asked about the situation with leaving LSU, admitting he “didn’t handle it the right way.”

Will he regret his words later today? We’ll see…

LIVE BLOG

1:56 p.m.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport.

—

1:21 p.m.



It’s pandemonium outside Bryant-Denny Stadium and has been for hours. The crowd that formed to watch the Tide enter the stadium at the Walk of Champions was several rows deep—a sea of crimson with specks of purple. It was brisk this morning, but the closer we move to game time, the warmer it becomes. — Drew Carter