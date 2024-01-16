SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Although many Georgia residents would disagree, Georiga is the runner-up in being the best state to drive in.

Behind Iowa, Georgia has the most gas stations and the ninth most alternative fuel stations per capita according to WalletHub.

With the third lowest auto maintenance costs and gas prices, Georiga has the second-strictest DUI laws.

While Georgia does not seem like one of the best places to drive, WalletHub Analysit, Cassandra Happe explains.

“What many people don’t realize is that traffic congestion can also be extremely costly because of the amount of time it wastes, which is why the best states for driving tend to be more sparsely populated. Factors like safety and the quality of roads are key, too.”