Texting hotline connects families with food distribution sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All of Georgia’s public schools are closed in response to the coronavirus, impacting more than 1.7 million students across the state.

Nearly 900,000 children in Georgia rely on the free and reduced-price meals they receive at school. Now, these students have a greater risk of going hungry.

In communities all across America, schools, food banks and community organizations have stepped up to make sure kids continue to get the nutrition they need during this crisis.

School systems are offering a variety of food distribution locations to help safely connect students with meals, including the “grab and go” service at schools and food delivery along bus routes.

Jason Wilson, the Director of Brand and Marketing for the No Kid Hungry Campaign, told News 3 they’ve launched a texting hotline to let parents know about emergency food distribution sites in their neighborhoods.

“Every student in Georgia right now is out of school,” Wilson said. “Almost a million students rely on the school meals they get every day. And the schools are really providing those meals through a variety of different ways in the community, in really creative ways.”

All you have to do is text the word “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 to find a distribution site near you.

“We’re updating sites in Georgia every single day, so as we get that information, we update that immediately,” Wilson said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure a family doesn’t go to a site that for some reason isn’t open.”

Message and data rates do apply, but you would only receive around four text messages with the nearest food distribution locations.

“When you text in, they’ll ask you for your address, and we don’t use that address for anything other than to locate sites near you. And then it would text back three different text messages with the three closet sites,” Wilson said.

More than 70,000 families across the country have been connected with food resources through No Kid Hungry’s texting service in the last few weeks.

“We’re also providing grants in the community,” Wilson said. “We have done work in Georgia long before coronavirus has come to us and we’ll be there long afterward in the recovery.”

No Kid Hungry will continue to update the service with new information. Families are also encouraged to visit their school district’s website and social media accounts for meal distribution details.