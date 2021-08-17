Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office.

Communications Director Mark Miner said the governor is in good health and is not currently experiencing any symptoms.

The Republican governor, who was vaccinated in 2020, is said to have been testing daily and will continue to do so. Miner said Abbott will isolate at the governor’s mansion in Austin and is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

Close contacts have been notified, Miner said, adding the first lady, Cecilia Abbott, tested negative.

The governor is the latest Texan to test positive as cases of the virus soar and hospitals around the state are stretched thin.

More than 11,500 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, the highest levels since January.

The positive tests comes a day after Abbott tweeted a picture of himself not wearing a mask while speaking indoors near Dallas to a group of Republicans, most of whom were unmasked.

Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight.



Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.



Let's keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report