Texas church shooting hero speaks

(NBC NEWS) HOOD COUNTY, Texas – Jack Wilson is the Deacon in charge of security at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas and the man police say took down the gunman who opened fire inside the church this weekend.
“You don’t know when something bad is going to happen or where it’s going to happen,” Wilson said. “So what I tell my students, not just on the security team but just the regular students, getting a license to carry is you carry it anywhere and everywhere you legally can because you never know when you’re going to have to use it.”
He spoke to local reporters on Monday.
“It is a close knit congregation. it’s a close family type situation so I’m concerned and I’m upset for that. I don’t feel like I killed a human, I killed an evil and that’s how I’m coping with the situation.” Wilson said.