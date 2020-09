Tercera vacuna para coronavirus se probará en humanos

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - Officials are pleading with Bulloch County residents Tuesday to help stop a growing coronavirus outbreak. Cases are spiking two weeks after public schools and Georgia Southern University students returned to class.

In the past four days, data from Bulloch County Public Safety/EMA reports there have been nearly 400 new coronavirus cases. Now that a citywide mask mandate has been in place for two weeks, the mayor is asking residents to take individual responsibility.