Tens of thousands of daily visitors start heading to Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – It is spring break in the South, which means visitors are flocking to the area’s tourist destinations and beaches, including Tybee Island.

Though March is technically the island’s off-season, Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen told News 3 over the phone that the island is seeing summer-like visitor numbers. It still depends on the weather.

Last Saturday, for example, colder weather brought up to 7 thousand cars onto the island.

Two Saturdays ago when temperatures neared the 80s, Gillen says there were 12 thousand cars, which means there may have been up to 30 thousand people.

On a sunny Monday, News 3 was there as visitors milled around shops and the beach. They say it is not as packed as other Florida beaches currently facing floods of people and a mandated curfew.

“One side of the beach is crowded but over here that way…everything is good,” said Mansfield resident Morgan Maxwell as he gestured north,

“Not too bad, not too much traffic,” noted Gwinnet visitor Heather Maddox.

Staff at businesses like Dizzy Deans say summertime visitors mean summer-like sales numbers. Tammy Mooney works at the shop.

“I say let them come!” she said with a laugh. “I’m ready. It was so slow during the cold winter and everything and now that things are open and the weather is getting better, I just want everyone to be like it used to be.”

Gillen says the old Marine Science Center is currently undergoing renovation to craft a more visible police presence. Crews are transforming the building into a substation for the Tybee Island Police Depaertment.

It is also an new host for lifeguards, parking services and code enforcement officers.

Upstairs, 6 high-tech cameras and a video monitoring system will help police watch the beach at all times.

Gillen says bathrooms attached to the building will also be remodeled in an attempt to make the south end a safer destination.

“Everything is on track and I hope we have a wonderful busy summer. I think we will,” said Mooney.

Gillen says he hopes renovations will be completed before Memorial Day weekend.