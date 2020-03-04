‘Tennessee Strong’: Local Savannah business pitches in to help Middle Tennessee tornado relief

People are reflected in a mirror of a building destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – At least 25 people are confirmed dead after several tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee overnight. That number is expected to rise as crews continue to search for survivors.

As families pick up the pieces a local business is stepping in to offer relief. The devastation is unimaginable, but Nine Line Apparel says it is doing its part to help families get back on their feet.

The company is selling ‘Tennessee strong’ t-shirts and sending proceeds to those in need.

“It’s surreal, I feel like I’m in a movie, it’s so sad,” A Nashville resident said.

Deadly tornadoes ripped through the heart of Middle Tennessee through Tuesday morning. When the sun came up a daylight birds-eye view showed us the ruins left behind.

“Last night was a reminder about how fragile life is. That a moment and an event can show up and make us all too painfully aware of this,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said.

Crews are still combing through all of the debris looking for survivors. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has confirmed four counties were hit leaving several dead. Wood was splintered and metal left scattered everywhere.

“It is heartbreaking we have had a loss of life all across the state,” Governor Lee said.

Now many across the country are pitching in to help. Nine Line Apparel in Savannah is making ‘Tennessee strong’ t-shirts sending all proceeds to the Putnam County Rescue Squad and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

“Putnam County was strongly hit by these tornadoes and they have taken the brunt of the loss which is really unfortunate,” Nine Line Executive Assistant, Amanda Herring said.

Nothing bringing a community together more than devastation but through the strength, it can all be rebuilt.

“We believe that being a patriotic American is more than waving a flag. We believe that raising money when you have the ability to support something like this or just getting out there and volunteering to help other people is an amazing way to support your community,” Herring said.

T-shirts can be ordered at ninelineapparel.com. Orders will be taken for two weeks and deliveries will start going out shortly after orders close.