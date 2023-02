COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed on Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a call about gunshots on Steeplechase Drive around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, a teenage male was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teenager was transported to the Colleton Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.