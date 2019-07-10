Uber introduces Uber Comfort, lets riders request leg room and ride in silence

(WSAV) – Uber announced a new ride category called Uber Comfort and is testing it in nearly four dozen locations.

In a statement, Uber said the new category is built for riders who want an enhanced experience with a little extra comfort. The company has introduced a new list of requirements and features for the category that separates it from Uber X rides.

Uber Comfort rides must be in a car that is no more than five years old with more head and legroom than vehicles eligible for Uber X. Uber Comfort drivers must also maintain a rating of 4.85 or higher.

Some new features that come with Uber Comfort include the ability to set preferences for rides in the app beforehand. Riders can set their ideal car temperature and tell drivers if they are looking for a quiet ride or not.

It is unclear if the new rides will be more expensive than other premium Uber categories, but based on prices from Uber’s promotional images, Uber Comfort rides appear to cost 20-30% more than Uber X.

via Uber Newsroom

Uber Comfort is being tested in the following locations: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Fresno, Hampton Roads, Houston, Honolulu, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Madison, Memphis, Milwaukee, Nashville, New Jersey, New Orleans, Omaha, Orange County, Ottawa, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Rhode Island, Richmond, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Tucson, Wichita, and Washington D.C.