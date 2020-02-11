Financial impact of virus plays out before global tech fair

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, people crowd at the LG stand during the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain. Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology show over virus fears.Sony said Monday it’s scrapping its appearance at Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest mobile industry trade fair, in Barcelona, Spain later this month. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

LONDON (AP) — The impact on travel and commerce from the viral outbreak in China is playing out ahead of one of the world’s biggest technology fairs scheduled later this month in Europe.

U.S. tech giants Cisco Systems and Intel, the U.S. wireless carrier Sprint, along with the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, said Tuesday that they have pulled out of the Mobile World Congress, which is to take place Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain.

“The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution,” Intel said by email.

Already, Ericsson, Amazon, Sony and LG have scrapped plans to attend what has become the world’s biggest mobile industry trade show. It was expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, including 5,000-6,000 from China, the source of the viral outbreak that has infected tens of thousands of people and killed more than 1,000.