FBI: “Zoom-bombing” poses a security risk

BOSTON (WBTS) – With the coronavirus pandemic and people staying home, the conference app, Zoom has gained popularity.

Now, trolls are finding their way into people’s conferences.

The FBI is also warning people about the potential security risk.

Last Sunday the First Baptist Church of Jamaica Plain was hosting a service using Zoom, a video teleconference platform, when trolls signed in.

“They shared some racist remarks. Some very unfortunate homophobic remarks and then also engaged in some obscene comments and gestures online,” explained Rev. Darrell Hamilton.

The church did their best to shut the trolls down.

“We tried to mute and remove people individually but after we realized we were sort of hit by too many people we ended up just having to end the meeting abruptly and start it up again with a password protected worship service,” said Hamilton.

Not ideal for a church that wants to be open to everyone. This is happening more as people are forced to live and work in isolation.

It’s called Zoom-bombing and the FBI is taking a hard look at trolls who crash meetings.

“Could it be ego driven? Someone wants to see everyone’s reaction to them being there,” said FBI Special Agent Doug Domin, “But there’s also a security risk to the information that could be recorded by an intruder.”

The church did the right thing cutting off the trolls and then setting up a password protected meeting.

The FBI recommends anyone holding a video teleconference on any platform to set up a password, don’t release it publicly and use a waiting room to allow only the people you want into the meeting.

“We will not tolerate bigotry and we want to make sure that the spaces that we also host are also safe for the people that are participating,” said Rev. Hamilton.