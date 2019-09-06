Facebook Dating launches in the US, here’s how it works

This undated product image provide by Facebook shows screenshots of Facebook Dating, a mobile-only matchmaking service. On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, the service will launch in the U.S. (Facebook via AP)

(WSAV) – Looking to make it Facebook official? The social media platform just announced a new matchmaking feature to help you find the one.

Facebook Dating launched in the United States on Thursday. The new feature helps you find relationships through things you have in common with other users, like interests, events and groups, the company said in a release.

Facebook Dating Demo Posted by Facebook on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Unlike other dating apps, there is no swiping or waiting for a match on Facebook Dating. You can comment directly on someone’s profile, or send them a “like” to let them know you’re interested. If the interest isn’t mutual, the person has the option to simply “pass”.

Facebook Dating matches you with friends of friends and users with no mutual friends to you. The feature does not match you with friends, unless you both add each other to your “Secret Crush” lists.

via Facebook

You can add up to nine Facebook friends or Instagram followers who you’re interested in to your Secret Crush list. If you’re on their Secret Crush list too, it’s a match, and you’ll both be notified.

Instagram photos can be added to your Facebook Dating profile, along with a list of recent events you’ve attended and groups you are a part of.

via Facebook

Facebook said the company built Dating to include multiple safety features. Before meeting someone in person, you can share details of an upcoming date or share your live location with someone you trust via Facebook Messenger. You can also block other users at any time.

Facebook Dating is currently available in 19 other countries. Facebook said it will soon allow users to share Facebook Dating “stories” similar to the story feature already existing on Facebook and Instagram.

Will you make it Facebook official and give Facebook Dating a try? Let us know on social media.