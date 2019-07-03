Can’t see images on Facebook or Instagram? You’re not alone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Facebook and Instagram are down for many users as far as images go.

For many (including WSAV’s Facebook and Instagram) images are loading slowly on the site or failing to upload altogether.

Here is the latest from our Facebook partnership team:

…We’re experiencing a bug that’s affecting publishing on our platform in case your properties experience any issues. Please let your teams know that our teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.

According to downdetector.com, reports started coming in just before 10 a.m. EST from around the world. About 85% of reported problems involved pictures on the site.

Old images failing to show on @wsav3

What’s App users are also reportedly having similar issues with uploading, viewing and downloading image files. Server issues are the most likely culprit here.

