AP Technology

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
79°
LIVE NOW
First News at 4
Savannah
79°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Savannah News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Texas school shooting
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Murdaugh Investigations
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Traffic
Health News
Education
Community
Technology
What’s Trending
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Cities work to keep kids safe during summer months
World Blood Donor Day: Join the effort to save lives
How inflation can impact your credit score
McMaster looks for record run as SC governor
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Downloadable Hurricane Guide
2022 Storm Watch: Hurricane Special
WSAV Weather NOW App
WSAV NOW Weather
Kris’ Weather Blog
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Report a Closing
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Contests
Weather Blog
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Father’s Day events happening in Savannah
Top Stories
Summer Safety: Shade vs Direct Sunshine
Video
Top Stories
Where you can go blueberry picking in Georgia this …
Savannah kayaking tours designed for first-timers
Pride history: What should you know?
National Egg Roll Day: Savannah spots
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Recruiting Spotlight
Savannah Bananas
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Braves
Jaguars
Top Stories
Braves Albies leaves game with fractured left foot
Top Stories
Savannah summer basketball league gives ballers a …
Video
Duvall homers twice, Braves beat Bucs for 11th straight …
Albies slam leads Braves to 10th in row, 10-4 over …
Strider fans 8, Braves top Pirates 4-2 for 9th straight …
Gallery
Features
Community Calendar
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
Pay It Forward
Around Town
Perfect Pet
3 Gives Back
This Is Our History
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Lottery Results
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Where’s Bunny Ware?
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Technology
Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time this …
Top AP Technology Headlines
Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle …
Latest Local News
World Blood Donor Day: Join the effort to save lives
Owner cited for leaving dogs in Tybee heat
Father’s Day events happening in Savannah
Summer Safety: Shade vs Direct Sunshine
Savannah man pleads guilty to child porn charges
CSX: Train derails in Walthourville
Local church hosting giveaway, free haircuts for …
GCPD searching for missing autistic woman
Free meals offered to kids in Savannah’s southside
Former US Attorney in Georgia testifies before select …
Where you can go blueberry picking in Georgia this …
5 face COVID-19 relief fraud charges
Man missing out of Seabrook found safe
Glynn County Police: Body found in Turtle River
Savannah Fire chief stepping down
Bicyclist dies after W. 37th St. crash
Fire damages 2 homes in Cuyler-Brownsville
South Carolina primary: What to watch
Savannah Police: 1 injured in W. 54th St. shooting
Locals prep for hurricane season amid record-high …
View All Local News
Trending Stories
CSX: Train derails in Walthourville
Owner cited for leaving dogs in Tybee heat
Suspect apprehended after HomeGoods standoff
Father’s Day events happening in Savannah
GCPD searching for missing autistic woman