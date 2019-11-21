Live Now
Amnesty International calls Facebook, Google rights abusers

by: FRANK BAJAK, Associated Press

Amnesty International has issued a scathing indictment of Google and Facebook.

It says the two most dominant internet corporations should be compelled to abandon what it calls their surveillance-based business model, saying it is “predicated on human rights abuse.”

The global rights group says in the 60-page report published Thursday that the companies’ business model is “inherently incompatible with the right to privacy and poses a threat to a range of other rights” including freedom of expression and non -discrimination.

The report says the business model forces people to make a “Faustian bargain” because Google and Facebook have grown to dominate the global public square.

In a written response, Facebook disputes the report’s conclusion that it surveils its users and violates their privacy. Google also disputed the findings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

