Amazon one step closer to drone delivery

(CNN Newsource) – After years in the works, online retail giant Amazon is now one step closer to launching drone delivery in the United States.

The program was first announced in 2013 when Amazon vowed to make deliveries in 30 minutes or less. On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration approved an air carrier certificate, which must be held before a company begins drove deliveries.

Amazon says it will use the approval to begin to test deliveries, but declined to say when or where the tests will take place.

Social distancing concerns during the pandemic have increased interest in using robots for delivery, but the technologies aren’t ready yet for widespread use. The FAA is also still developing regulations needed for drone use, such as remote identification.

David Carbon, who took the lead on Amazon’s drove program in March, called the certification an important step.

“We will continue to develop and refine out technology to fully integrate delivery drones into the airspace, and work closely with the FAA and other regulators around the world to realize out vision of 30 minute delivery,” Carbon said.

Amazon is the third drone delivery company to receive the certification from the FAA. UPS and Wing, a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, both received their certification in 2019.