Amazon now offers students discounted music streaming service

(WSAV) – Amazon announced that students can now get Amazon Music Unlimited for a college budget-friendly price.

Amazon Prime Student subscribers can add the music feature to their plans for $0.99 per month, rather than the regular cost of $7.99 a month. Students who don’t have Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial and still get access to the music streaming service as well.

Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to over 50 million songs, playlists and stations, according to Amazon.

“Music is truly an integral part of campus life,” Cem Sibay, VP of Amazon Prime, said in a release. “And bringing Amazon Music’s premium subscription tier to Prime Student members lets students enjoy their favorite artists, songs and playlists on demand and ad-free at an incredibly low price.”

Amazon is following the lead of other streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify, which both offer student discounts.

Both Apple Music and Spotify offer a student plan for $5 a month. Spotify’s plan also includes Showtime and Hulu for students.

Amazon’s deal will be slightly more expensive, coming in at $7.49 per month after the free trial period ends. Amazon Prime Student without Music Unlimited is $6.49 a month, which is half off of a Regular Prime subscription.