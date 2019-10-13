Tech CEO found dead in car after she’s reported missing

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Erin Valenti, a well known leader in the tech community, was reported missing on Monday and found dead on Saturday.

Valenti’s body was found inside a parked car Saturday, according to a family friend. The San Jose Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 6500 block of Bose Lane in San Jose. The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.

The last time anybody possibly saw Valenti was around the Alamaden Valley neighborhood in South San Jose.

Valenti is the CEO of Tinker, a Utah based tech company. Alarms were raised when Valenti didn’t show up for the Utah Woman Tech Council awards, where she was a finalist. Valenti also never return the rental car and missed her flight back to Utah.

Valenti’s friends and family pleaded for help on social media when they had not heard from her. Her husband, Harrison Weinstein, shared the post below.

After her body was found, messages of support to Valenti’s loved ones flooded social media. Missing Pieces Network shared the update after Valenti’s car was recovered.