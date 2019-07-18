Teachers learning about STEM at Georgia Southern University

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – School is still in session for ten stem teachers from across the state.

They are spending eight weeks at Georgia Southern University as part of the “Engaging Educators in Renewable Energy” program. They’re getting hands-on experience, researching and creating projects dealing with renewable and alternative forms of energy.

This includes working with sensors and controls for energy applications along with wind turbines and solar collectors.

The goal is for the ten educators to take this knowledge back and incorporate it into their lesson plans and share it with their students.

“Me bringing it back to them gives them some exposure and if I can entrust one of my students that may think there’s nothing our there they want to do… this could possibly open up the door and show them that there’s a whole different route out there,” Ann Mitchem a math teacher, said.

During the eight weeks, the teachers are working alongside graduate and undergraduate students under the guidance of Dr. Valentin Soloiu of the College of Engineering and Computing.

The program also helps to build a relationship between Georgia Southern and the educator’s home school districts.

This program will span three summers and include 30 teachers.

Dr. Soloiu added the research done during the summer is continued by Georgia Southern professors for another ten months.