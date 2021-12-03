TCL offering to pay tuition for Lowcountry students in Spring of 2022

HARDEEVILLE/BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Students who want to learn a trade, start a career or just take classes toward a degree could do it for no cost next semester at the Technical College of the Lowcountry.

Thanks to a combination of newly available federal, state and private funding sources, TC: has announced it will cover tuition and fees for those who are eligible for the spring 2022 semester.

TCL’s ‘paid tuition program’ is being made available to all South Carolina residents with a desire to begin or continue their education. This includes adults with some or no college education and recent high school graduates.

Students must be enrolled in at least six credit hours, or about two classes, for the spring semester and also complete the 2021-2022 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

Dual Enrollment and transient students, or those enrolled at another college but are taking courses at TCL for transfer, are not eligible for the program.

The program will cover tuition and required fees but does not include books or required supplies.

If you have questions about the paid tuition program or are interested in enrolling in person TCL’ is holding ‘Step Up Saturday’ enrollment events at campuses throughout the region Saturday, Dec. 4.

Staff members with TCL’s Enrollment Services Office will be on hand to assist students and prospects with completing the enrollment process, walk-in testing, and registration.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Beaufort Mather Campus, 921 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, at the New River Campus, 100 Community College Drive, Bluffton and at the Hampton Campus, 54 Tech Circle, Varnville.



For more information or to RSVP, visit www.tcl.edu/news/tcl-hosting-saturday-enrollment-fair.

The deadline to enroll for TCL’s Spring I semester is Jan. 6. What’s more, because TCL will be closed from Dec. 21 through Jan. 3 for the holidays, students are encouraged to begin the registration process as early as possible.