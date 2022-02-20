Tattnall County woman opens free clothing boutique for children in need

Glennville, Ga. (WSAV) — Meet Linda Durrence. She opened up Blossom Boutique in Glennville, Georgia several weeks ago back in January.

The storefront serves as a free clothing boutique for children in need.

“It’s for foster, adopted or any less fortunate child coming from any area…they can come in and have a private shopping experience here at Blossom. They can come and get 7 full suits of clothes every quarter (of the year),” Durrence explained.

A foster mother herself, Durrence noticed the need for something like this when their family fell on hard times.

In December of 2016, they lost their oldest daughter in a car accident. Two years later, her family decided to take in two more daughters of their own. When she noticed how little they arrived with, she knew they weren’t the only ones in this situation.

“When they came they were very very broken. They came with a trash bag that wasn’t even a quarter of the way full, it had clothes in it that didn’t really fit them,” Durrence explained. “I kept thinking about the trash bag, it stayed on my mind all this time about. We were financially blessed enough to be able to take them shopping, but what about the people that aren’t.”

In just the few weeks since Blossom opened their doors, the response from the community has been nothing short of astounding.

After several national outlets picked up the story, Blossom’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing since. With donations coming in from other local boutiques, surrounding counties, states, and even overseas from the United Kingdom.

“It has been beautiful the generosity of our community, the United States and of other countries that they just, hey, I want to help out with this. Hey, I was an adopted child and I want to help with this. I’m blown away, I don’t even know how to describe it,” Durrence said.

The boutique even offers local teens the opportunity to borrow prom attire, with a selection of dresses and jewelry available in a variety of sizes.

In the coming months and years, Durrence hopes to expand her store and even open an education center, arts facility and even a cultural dance center.

Being a family-run operation, Blossom Boutique continues to accept donations. Their largest need is currently boys pants of all sizes.

You can find Blossom Boutique at 902 N. Veterans Blvd in Glennville from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.