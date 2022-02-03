Tattnall County man arrested on multiple drug charges following GBI investigation

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Tattnall County man faces five drug-related charges following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

According to the GBI, Everette Rollinson, 42, was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation by the agency’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO).

Assisted by the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, SRDEO seized a firearm, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, pills suspected to be ecstasy, marijuana, and drug related paraphernalia consistent with distribution after a warrant was obtained.

Rollinson was booked into the Tattnall County Jail and charged with the following:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The GBI asks anyone with information related to drug activity to call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777, or GBI-SRDEO at 912-685-5345. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call 1-800-597-8477 or submit a tip online.