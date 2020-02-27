Task Force proposal asks Tybee leaders for smoke-free zone at beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A proposal by the Tybee Island Beach Task Force is asking the city council to consider making a smoke-free section of the beach. A Tybee Clean Beach volunteer said thousands of cigarette butts and other smoking and vaping products are picked up every year on the beach.

They say a smoke-free section is something they’ve been wanting for years.

“I’d love to go to the beach and not smell cigarettes or see them on the ground,” Tybee Island visitor, Daniel Rankin said.

Tybee Island City Council will vote on whether or not to create a smoke-free beach near the pier from 14th to 16th streets.

“I nestled my toes in the sand and pulled out a cigarette butt,” Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers, Tim Arnold said.

Weekly Tim Arnold and the Tybee Clean Beach volunteers dedicate their time to keeping their paradise clean.



“It’s a huge problem. We picked up 300,000 cigarette butts that we’ve counted in less than three years as a volunteer group. So anybody that thinks there isn’t a butt problem on Tybee isn’t spending any time on a beach,” Arnold said.

Tybee Island just wrapped up a $14 million renourishment project and they’re hoping to maintain its renewed beauty.

“We’re not taking away any rights because people can smoke it’s just going to be in certain areas that if it’s passed it will affect maybe a two-block area for a period of time,” Mayor of Tybee Island, Shirley Sessions said.

The proposal would test out the idea for a 12 month period and from there decide if any changes will be made. Sessions said she’s also concerned for the ocean’s marine life saying cigarettes not only leak toxins affecting human life but also the life living within the deep blue.

“Cigarette butts are a problem they’re a problem not only for Tybee but for any public place and especially a place that’s so close to our ocean,” Sessions said.

The city has done all they can to curb the issue but they say nothing has worked.

“Obviously it’s just a huge bummer you go to these beaches especially in a beautiful town like Tybee and you expect it to be pristine and real nice to match the atmosphere and people are just throwing their butts into the ground,” Rankin said.

Tybee Island City Council will see this proposal for the first time Thursday night. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.