JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A fatal three car collision caused the Talmadge Bridge to shut down temporarily early Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on US 17 just after 5:00 a.m. The vehicle ran off the road, smashed into a concrete barrier and spun out into the middle of the road.

Shortly after, a Nissan pickup truck traveling northbound and a Chevy pickup truck traveling southbound on US 17 both hit the Jetta.

Police say that the driver of the Jetta was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two passengers in the Nissan truck were uninjured. The driver of the Chevy truck was taken to the hospital.

The crash caused the Talmadge Bridge to be closed for several hours early this morning and it has since reopened.