The Big Cheez-It Tostada and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme are currently in the test phase at one U.S. location. (Courtesy of Taco Bell)

IRVINE, Ca. (NEXSTAR) — Taco Bell’s new collaboration with Cheez-It may be one of its “biggest” mashups yet.

And yes, the resulting menu items are made with giant Cheez-Its.

Taco Bell announced Wednesday that the chain is testing its Big Cheez-It Tostada, which features a giant Cheez-It Square as the base for traditional tostada toppings. The company says the tostada is 16 times the original size of a regular Cheez-It.

The second new offering, available only on the Taco Bell app and website, is the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme. As the name implies, the item’s traditional tostada shell is replaced with a Big Cheez-It.

“There are few things that everyone can agree on … but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer, stated in a press release. “We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way.”

Taco Bell’s Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme (Courtesy of Taco Bell)

The Big Cheez-It Tostada sells for $2.49, while the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme costs $4.29.

The catch? Both the Big Cheez-It Tostada and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme are only being tested at one location in the United States. If you can’t wait to try them, you have the next two weeks (or while supplies last) to get to the Taco Bell at 2222 Barranca Parkway in Irvine, California.

Taco Bell frequently collaborates with other popular brands or personalities on new menu items, apparel or announcements. Recent efforts include a limited-run clothing drop from the Forever 21 x Taco Bell collection, as well as a partnership with Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X, who was appointed Taco Bell’s “Chief Impact Officer” last August. The artist, famous for hits including “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” was given the honorary role to help launch new menu items and work with Taco Bell’s Live Más scholarship. Lil Nas X is also a former Taco Bell employee.