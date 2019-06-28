Taco Bell hotel opens reservations Thursday, sells out in two minutes

(WSAV) – Some lucky Taco Bell fans are about to get the cheese-covered vacation of their dreams.

Taco Bell opened up reservations yesterday to its pop-up hotel, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort. The hotel sold completely out of its 70 rooms in just two minutes.

The Bell is located in Palm Springs, California and is opening for just four days in August. Room rates started at $169 and went up to $299 for a double queen room with a pool view.

According to Taco Bell, the pop-up hotel will feature taco-themed decor, an on-site salon, Taco Bell room service and sauce packet floats in the pool.