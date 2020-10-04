T.S.Gamma is now in the Gulf; A Caribbean system poses hurricane threat to the Gulf Coast late-week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for a tropical development in the western Caribbean Sea this past week. On Friday night, it became better organized and stronger and became Tropical Storm Gamma.

On Saturday afternoon, T.S. Gamma made landfall on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula with 70 mph wind. The land interaction weakened the storm before it emerged into the southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday.

As of 5 PM EDT Sunday, Gamma has 60 mph sustained wind with wind gusts as high as 70 mph. Movement is stationary for now.

Through this work week, this storm will be moving into the Bay of Campeche and then again toward the Mexican coast.

There is no threat to the United States from Tropical Storm Gamma at this time.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #26

A broad area of low pressure has been developing in the central Caribbean Sea over the next couple of days. Throughout Sunday, it has been becoming better organized and more showers and thunderstorm activity near the center has been developing.

Over the course of the next two days or so, this system which is now designated as potential tropical cyclone (P.T.C) #26 will be in an environment that will be very conducive for further development. There is very warm surface water and weak upper-level winds that would inhibit it from becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm.

As of 5 PM EDT, P.T.C. #26 has sustained wind of 35 mph with wind gusts as high as 45 mph. It is located 90 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

P.T.C. #26 is moving to the west-northwest now and will be in the southern or southeastern Gulf of Mexico by mid-week. Conditions will remain favorable for further development and strengthening once in the Gulf.

At this time, the projected path takes P.T.C. #26 toward the Louisiana coast late next week as a category 2 hurricane.

While there is no immediate direct threat to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry, this system will be something for the Gulf Coast of the U.S. to monitor.