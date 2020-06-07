T.S. Cristobal making landfall in Louisiana; impacts felt all along the Gulf Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Cristobal inching toward the Louisiana coastline. Conditions have been deteriorating all along the Gulf Coast. Storm surge flooding, heavy rain, and even strong wind is already occurring. Official landfall is within a few hours.

As of 5 PM Sunday, Cristobal continues to have maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Wind gusts have been stronger at 65 mph. The center of the storm is now located about 65 miles south of New Orleans. Movement continues to be to the north at 7 mph. The storm’s central pressure has dropped to 993 mb.

Since the central air pressure has been holding relatively steady, the strength of the storm should remain about what it has been until landfall. Once the storm is on land, the wind will begin to weaken quickly. By Monday, it is expected that Cristobal will be a tropical depression.

Many of the major impacts from Cristobal are being felt well to the east since much of the thunderstorm development has been to the east of the center of circulation. This is a lopsided storm and not a classic shaped symmetrical tropical system.

From Louisiana to the western Florida panhandle, tropical storm warnings are in place. Strong wind and heavy rain leading to flooding are major concerns for the warned areas. Rainfall amounts could be well over six inches along the Gulf coast. A few localized spots may receive upwards of a foot of rain.

Like with all land falling tropical systems, storm surge is a threat and is already happening. The greatest risk for a surge greater than six feet above ground level is along the Louisiana coast near New Orleans. Along the coastline to the east in Mississippi, Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend, the west coast of Florida may see upwards of one to three feet of storm surge above ground level.

At this time, Cristobal is no threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. However, heavy rain has been falling in southern Georgia. Areas to our south have a chance of having a few brief spin-up tornadoes developing which is often the case with tropical systems as they come onshore.