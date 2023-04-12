STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Swainsboro man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, according to the Statesboro Police Department(SPD).

On March 29, a female victim reported a possible sexual assault by an acquaintance on Georgia Avenue in Statesboro. The woman was examined at the Teal House Sexual Assault Center and forensic evidence was collected.

Following an investigation, Justin Henry Riner, 22, was identified as the offender. Riner was arrested by SPD detectives and transported to the Bulloch County Jail on an aggravated sodomy charge, where he awaits further judicial action.

Statesboro police urge anyone with information to contact Senior Detective Katie Reese at 912- 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.