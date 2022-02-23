HAMPTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people were left injured after a shooting in Hampton County on Sunday night.

According to Hampton County Sheriff’s Office(HCSO), around 10:30 p.m. deputies responded to the Hampton Regional Medical Center in reference to a shooting that had previously occurred.

The victims, who were traveling on Highway 68 from Yemassee towards Varnville at the time of the shooting, reported that a vehicle approached from the rear and sped up beside the victim’s vehicle.

The victims reported hearing gunshots and did sustain minor injuries, according to authorities.

Both suspects, 25-year-old Andrew Butler and 30-year-old Dexter Housey both of Varnville, were located with the vehicle in question and apprehended at a local gas station.

Butler and Housey were transported to the HCSO for questioning later booked into the Hampton County Detention Center.

On Monday, Butler was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, and discharging a firearm while occupied. Housey was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm while occupied and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Deputies also found a large quantity of marijuana upon searching the suspect’s vehicle.